WAYNESVILLE, N.C. – Gustaff “Gus” Westerlund, 70, of Waynesville, N.C. passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was born March 18, 1950 in Gardiner, a son to the late Linwood and Katherine Bixby Westerlund. Gus grew up in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner Area High School, class of 1968. Gus owned his own stone masonry and brick laying business for over 20 years. He finished his career in the construction business as the director of construction for a custom single-family home builder until his retirement in 2006. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed many sports; NFL, M.M.A. boxing, and the PGA. Gus had an interest in many NFL teams but if you asked him, he would proudly admit that he was a true New England Patriots fan. Gus thoroughly enjoyed reading books; history, biographies, non-fiction and then in later years he learned to use the computer which opened up a whole new world for him. You could always find Gus outside doing something, piddling in the yard or garage or his vegetable garden. He would always enjoy sharing his traveling adventures. His most memorable were his trips to Alaska and Hawaii. Gus was an amazing man; all who knew him called him one of a kind. He was a loving, giving and most caring person. If you didn’t want to hear the truth- don’t ask Gus. He leaves behind the sunshine and love of his life, wife Patricia Westerlund; sister, Karen Westerlund of Augusta, two brothers, Jon Westerlund of Randolph and Alan Westerlund (Robbie) of Farmingdale; a loving aunt, Mildred Westerlund Pickens of South Gardiner; along with many nephews and nieces.Gus was preceded in death by his brother, Karl. At Gus’ request, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston. Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at http://www.smokymountaincremations.com. Memorials may be made toFour Seasons Hospice Foundation,211 N. Main St.,Hendersonville, NC 28792.

