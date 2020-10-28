SKOWHEGAN – Joyce Smith Bishop, 94, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center.

She was born in Madison on Oct. 14, 1926 to Elsie (Oliver) and Frank Smith. After graduating from Madison High School in 1944, Joyce enrolled in commercial school in Skowhegan and graduated in 1946. Joyce married Leo Bishop that same year. The couple shared 58 years and many wonderful memories together.

Joyce’s passions included her family, community service and working with children of all ages. She joined Minerva Chapter #74 of the Order of the Eastern Star at the age of 23 and was a lifetime member. She taught Sunday school and assisted with youth fellowship activities at the Madison Congregational Church.

She worked as a secretary in the guidance office at Madison High School for many years. Former students always greeted her warmly when seeing her in the community and many thanked her for helping them through difficult times. Best known for her loving heart and pleasant demeanor, Joyce cared as much about the students as she did for her own family.

During retirement, Joyce and Leo enjoyed square dancing, traveling throughout the United States and Canada, Saturday night card games with friends and spending summers with family at their camp at Embden Pond.

Joyce was predeceased by her mother, father; husband; and brother, Earle Collins.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Gayla Garland, and two sons, Terry Bishop and his wife Billie and Frank Bishop and his wife Vanessa, all of Madison. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Christian Bishop and his wife Cody of Fortine, Mont., Amy Nicolai of Brentwood, N.H., Jeremy Garland of Dover, N.H., Kristin Bishop of Madison; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey and Mason Bishop of Fortine, Mont. and Elyse and Holden Nicolai of Brentwood, N.H.

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. Special thanks to Karen Doiron for her love and friendship.

In accordance with Joyce’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held and attended by immediate family members.

