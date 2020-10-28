AUGUSTA – Wallace “Curly” Linwood Hallowell, 81, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long Term Care Center in Augusta. Curly was born on Sept. 4, 1939.

After graduating from Monmouth Academy in 1957, he joined the Navy, returning three years later to marry his sweetheart, Phyllis Doyle, on Oct. 22, 1960. Curly and Phyllis raised their four children in Leeds where Curly taught them to be self-reliant and productive. He embodied the adage “Make do or do without” which served his family well.

After Phyllis’s passing, Curly remained in their home where, after his retirement from TexTech in North Monmouth, he enjoyed sitting in the sun and watching the cars go by. Curly was a happy, uncomplicated man who enjoyed simple pleasures.

As a young man, he enjoyed playing golf. He was a lover of country music, having recently had the opportunity to listen to his brother’s band with his friends at Gray Birch. Curly also loved candy which he shared liberally. He was at his best when surrounded by others who appreciated his wit and sense of humor. When asked how he was feeling, he replied, “I could be better but it would cost me more!”

Curly leaves behind his children, Kellie Hallowell, Bernard Hallowell and wife Kimberly, David Hallowell; his siblings, Russell Hallowell, Alice Wilkins and Michael Hallowell; in addition to many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis; his daughter, Kristie; and his brother, Amasa Hallowell.

The Hallowell family would like to thank the staff and residents of Gray Birch who helped fill Curly’s days with love and laughter.

