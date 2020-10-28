This show features the Mallett Brothers Band Trio featuring Luke and Will Mallett and Nick Leen at the artists request and given the intimate nature of current venue capacity.

Shows are currently limited to less than 50 people and in compliance with all current state and CDC safety guidelines.

All seats are general admission, patrons will be shown to areas or “pods” when they arrive, which will help organizers maintain distancing between parties. A pod is a grouping of up to 4 people who have chosen to attend the event together, and who will be seated or stand together at a cocktail table, depending on the show. Tickets are non-refundable.

The Mallett Brothers Band is an independent rock and roll/Americana/country band from Maine. Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.