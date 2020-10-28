SoundCheck: The Rogues will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Camden Opera House.29 Elm St. in Camden.
The five-piece band plays an eclectic range of music from Hank Williams to bluegrass gospel.
Safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. All seats are assigned.
Tickets cost $10, the concert will be live streamed.
