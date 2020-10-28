Although Susan Collins has done some good things for Maine, it has often been too little and too late.
Giving corporations permanent tax breaks left us with record deficits to be paid and an obstacle to the Senate supporting her PPP efforts. Hoping that Trump would learn from impeachment has been mistaken, enabling him to lie to us and mismanage COVID without censure, unnecessarily increasing deaths and infections and running up business, health care, and unemployment costs instead of preventing transmission. Waiting to cast dissenting votes until McConnell safely had his majority has failed to show the leadership demonstrated by her mentor Margaret Chase Smith.
Her seniority is less of an advantage if she can’t risk losing McConnell’s blessing to exercise it. Time to switch my vote to Sara Gideon who, like Rep. Jared Golden, will show Maine’s leadership in the face of pressure and who actively supports public health.
Mark Rains
Vienna
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: US Senate goes home without passing COVID relief
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 28
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren seeking, making great change
-
Letters to the Editor
Too often too little too late from Collins
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess supports labor, education, environment
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.