When I first met our current senator, her willingness to listen to the issues that concerned my community impressed me. Unfortunately, when it came to voting on these issues, she repeatedly turned her back and sided with corporate interests instead of what is right for our state. For that reason, I am joining countless other Democrats in my community and voting for Republican Mark Walker for Maine Senate.
Mark understands what it takes to build a strong Maine economy and put the interests of our communities ahead of corporate gain. He supports job opportunities for our kids so they can stay in Maine.
A vote for Mark Walker is a vote for economic stability and the future of working class Maine families like mine. On Nov. 3, please join me in voting not by party affiliation, but for the right candidate to secure the prosperity of our state: Mark Walker.
Elizabeth Shardlow
North Monmouth
