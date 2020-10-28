Charlotte Warren is an experienced public servant, university instructor, and small business owner. She understands what it means to work hard and do good.
Charlotte has served successfully as the House chair of the Joint Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. She has fought to improve conditions for incarcerated minors, ensure the sanitary needs of female prisoners, and help keep those needing mental health services out of jails and emergency rooms. She has earned the respect of law enforcement officials.
Charlotte is known for reaching across the aisle to build coalitions. She is seeking, and making, real change in Maine.
Equally important is Charlotte’s character, humanity and humility. At a time of such incivility in our public discourse, Charlotte remains a model of generous and respectful leadership for my teens.
Please join me in voting for Charlotte Warren for District 84 state representative.
Stacey Mondschein Katz
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: US Senate goes home without passing COVID relief
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 28
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren seeking, making great change
-
Letters to the Editor
Too often too little too late from Collins
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess supports labor, education, environment
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.