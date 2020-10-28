Charlotte Warren is an experienced public servant, university instructor, and small business owner. She understands what it means to work hard and do good.

Charlotte has served successfully as the House chair of the Joint Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. She has fought to improve conditions for incarcerated minors, ensure the sanitary needs of female prisoners, and help keep those needing mental health services out of jails and emergency rooms. She has earned the respect of law enforcement officials.

Charlotte is known for reaching across the aisle to build coalitions. She is seeking, and making, real change in Maine.

Equally important is Charlotte’s character, humanity and humility. At a time of such incivility in our public discourse, Charlotte remains a model of generous and respectful leadership for my teens.

Please join me in voting for Charlotte Warren for District 84 state representative.

Stacey Mondschein Katz

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.