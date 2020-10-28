Westbrook police are looking for two teenagers who left a mental health facility in the city Monday evening and were last seen at a South Portland gas station.

Police are trying to find 15-year-old Dylan Collins and Isaiah Long, 14, to reunite them with their families and return them to the unnamed facility, according to police. The teens were last spotted at the Citgo Station on Western Avenue in South Portland.

Police believe the teens are in the Lewiston-Auburn area. Neither boy is from Westbrook, but police did not say where they live.

Collins was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and orange sneakers. Loring was last seen wearing a tie-dyed orange hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 854-0644.

