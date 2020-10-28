Bruce White has been nothing but a good neighbor and a great representative of the people of District 109 in Waterville. I have known Bruce for over five years. I endorsed him in 2018 when he first ran for office and I am delighted to endorse him again for a second term.

Bruce has demonstrated true leadership representing our district. He is one of the most personable, friendly and engaging people I know. He is always looking for ways to engage his constituents on local and state issues. He is friendly with everyone and everyone loves him. He is a kind and considerate person with a good sense of humor.

I have no doubt Bruce’s second term at the State House will not only be greatly beneficial to the people of District 109, but the state of Maine as a whole. He is the embodiment of selfless devotion to others.

Churchill Elangwe

Waterville

