Bruce White has been nothing but a good neighbor and a great representative of the people of District 109 in Waterville. I have known Bruce for over five years. I endorsed him in 2018 when he first ran for office and I am delighted to endorse him again for a second term.

Bruce has demonstrated true leadership representing our district. He is one of the most personable, friendly and engaging people I know. He is always looking for ways to engage his constituents on local and state issues. He is friendly with everyone and everyone loves him. He is a kind and considerate person with a good sense of humor.

I have no doubt Bruce’s second term at the State House will not only be greatly beneficial to the people of District 109, but the state of Maine as a whole. He is the embodiment of selfless devotion to others.

 

Churchill Elangwe

Waterville

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles