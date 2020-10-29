WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth & Community Center will provide free Thanksgiving dinners from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in the center’s parking lot at 126 North St. The drive through event is open to everyone in the community. Simply drive up and tell one of the volunteers how many meals you want.

A total of 800 individually packaged meals will be handed out, according to a news release from the center.

Also, because of the support of Central Maine Motors, youth can take home Feast Fixings to Go, the ingredients for their families’ to cook a full Thanksgiving dinner, including the frozen turkey, on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19 and 20.

Feast Fixings to Go will be available to AYCC’s after-school program youth in Waterville, Fairfield Community Center, and Regional School Unit 18’s Williams and Atkins.

In 2019, more than 800 full dinners were provided to community residents, including individuals from Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen, Families Matter, Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, KVCAP North End Teen Center and AYCC After School Program, according to the release.

Because the average American family spends $50 on Thanksgiving dinner, donations are needed. A donation of​ $50 feeds 25 people at the drive through dinner, or

two families’ dinner in a bag. A donation of​ $25 feeds 15 people at the drive through dinner, or one family’s dinner in a Bag.

To donate, visit alfondyouthcenter-ivsrq.formstack.com/forms/donations1_copy_4.

With the support of multiple community donors and volunteers the AYCC cooks more than 50 turkeys to serve 800 meals and hands out 150 Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners-in-a-bag for families in need.

For more information, contact the center at 207-873-0684 or visit clubaycc.org.

