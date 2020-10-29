FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man faces charges after crashing his car into a pole while texting and then fleeing the scene, according to police.

Adam R. Holt, 33, has been charged with failure to report a car crash and texting while driving.

Chief Tom Gould of the Fairfield Police Department issued a statement Thursday that at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Cottage streets.

A silver minivan was reported to have hit a utility pole, snapping it in half. The van then left the scene.

“It was reported to be driven by a male that had brown hair and a beard,” according to Gould.

Police followed a trail of fluid that led to a home on Cottage Street, where the minivan appeared to have been hidden in a garage.

After officers were denied access to the garage, they remained at the address while Officer Casey Dugas secured a search warrant.

While Dugas was away, a male fitting the description of the driver fled the residence but was chased down on foot by Officer Dakota Willhoite.

Once the search warrant was served, officers found a 2009 Kia Sedona inside the garage with extensive front end damage.

Holt was arrested by officers and charged after being interviewed.

