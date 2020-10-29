I met Chris Hamilton in 1998 at the State House. He was the spokesperson for the Maine Coast Heritage Trust and I for Maine Farm Bureau. We worked together on the first bond package for Land’s for Maine Future.

Chris took a leadership role in getting all the various interests to agree to a package. When there were disagreements, Chris got everyone together and worked them out. He had a low-key style. He was approachable and interested in other people’s ideas. He was thoughtful and a good listener.

Chris is a farmer. He understands farming issues and will be an effective voice for Maine farmers and responsive to their needs.

Chris will be an excellent legislator. He knows the process. He will be able to work with others in problem solving. I urge voters of District 88 to elect Chris Hamilton to the Maine House.

Jon Olson

Mount Vernon

