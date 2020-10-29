I am writing to ask you to join me and vote for Jan Collins for Senate District 17. Jan has impressed me with her knowledge, kindness, persistence and willingness to think hard and work hard. She is a farmer, small business owner, and retired chemistry and special education teacher. She is active in the community. You might have seen her serving food at Fayette’s Keep Me Warm Suppers and bidding on items at Friends of Starling Hall fundraisers.
Issues that are important to us are precisely the ones Jan will work on. Broadband access, health care, education, stewardship of the environment, and good jobs will keep central Maine a vital and wonderful place to raise families.
We need Jan.
Maggie Chadwick
Fayette
