George Lapointe, who I have had the privilege of working with in the past, will make a great mayor of Hallowell. He is thoughtful, smart and a great listener who welcomes advice from others.

Through his chairmanship of the city’s Finance Committee, he has become an expert on the budget and can lead us through challenging times. His 12 years as Marine Resources commissioner sharpened his ability to manage, lead and inspire people, build coalitions, and sort through difficult issues to bring them to resolution. He has managed all sorts of issues, whether policy, personnel, strategic planning, or economic or community development, to name a few. He is engaging, has a strong work ethic and loves Hallowell and its people.

George is very transparent and will hold mayor’s office hours so citizens can share their ideas and concerns. Please join me in voting for George. For more information: www.georgelapointeformayor.com

 

Richard Davies

Hallowell

