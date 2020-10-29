Maine reported another 80 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, extending an ominous surge of infections this fall.

The state logged 76 new cases on Wednesday, setting the stage for a news conference in which Gov. Janet Mills pleaded with Mainers to follow public health rules, such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and staying at least six feet apart.

“This is about basic social responsibility,” Mills said on Wednesday.

There were 26 new cases recorded in Cumberland County on Thursday, 14 in York County and seven in Androscoggin County.

Nationwide, cases are soaring, with a 41 percent increase in the daily average of new cases compared to two weeks ago, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

In Maine, the seven-day daily average jumped to 59.3 on Thursday, compared to 34.9 a week ago and 27.9 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, 6,467 Mainers have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 146 have died. There were no additional deaths reported Thursday.

Shah said Wednesday that while Maine is doing better than the nation as a whole, the climbing numbers are a worrisome trend that could result in exponential spread.

Mills said on Wednesday that while the state’s rules on COVID-19, such as wearing masks in indoor public places and limiting the size of gatherings, are important, as the weather turns colder and more people are gathering indoors for private functions, it’s important for Mainers to follow the same rules.

“We expect compliance, we hope for compliance because otherwise this is going to be totally out of control,” she said.

