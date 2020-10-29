AUGUSTA — More than 2,000 people turned out Thursday for the Augusta Food Bank’s Farm-to-Family Feast distribution event at the Augusta Civic Center.

Cars were lined up along Townsend Road waiting their turn to loop through two parking lots to get to the distribution, causing traffic congestion that required Augusta police officers to direct traffic.

Volunteers handed out boxes containing meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables and gallons of milk and frozen turkeys. All told, 2,300 gallons of milk and food boxes were distributed.

The food was donated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while the cost of the turkeys covered by Kennebec Savings Bank and the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation.

