SKOWHEGAN – On Oct. 25, 2020, Donald “Donnie” Fredrick Miller passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehab Facility in Skowhegan after a short stay there battling lung cancer.

Donnie was the first-born son of Shirley Rollins of Bingham on May 19, 1945. Some of Donnie’s fondest memories were of growing up on his grandparents, Gilbert and Crystal Miller’s farm with his uncles, Dale, Merle and Loren; aunts, Lorraine and Gerry and cousins, Randy, Molly and Cheryl. He especially enjoyed racing snowmobiles with his uncle, Loren.

Donnie was also very close to his two brothers and lifetime friends, Ellery “Babe” Witham Jr., and Terry Witham. He worked most of his life as a wood cutter but later he enjoyed working with his brother, Babe, and nephews, Michael and Jothan Witham, performing road maintenance for the town of Embden. Through the years, he always enjoyed visits with his brother, Terry and Terry’s children, Zachary and Brooke.

Donnie married Gayle Hurd in 1962 and became the proud father of four children, Howard, Dwayne, David and Sandra. He later re-married and added his youngest son, Wade. Donnie enjoyed family time with his young children and especially his time teaching them about wildlife and the outdoors. As the children aged, he very much enjoyed visiting with them and his grandchildren and most recently his great-grandchildren. He also looked forward to spending time with a special friend, Anita Moore who visited frequently.

Donnie enjoyed the solitude of the Maine Woods and was an avid hunter and fisherman. As he aged, Donnie enjoyed a peaceful, off the grid life at his self-built home in Concord. He loved to spend his days working on one new inventive project after the other, fixing old cars, bird and animal watching, and searching for gemstones, crystals and mineral rocks. It was even more special to him when his grandson, Levi tagged along. When visiting Donnie, you would be sure to see the new inventions and hear stories about his animal friends to which he had given all nicknames.

He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Rollins; grandparents, Gilbert and Crystal Miller; uncles, Merle and Emerson Miller and aunt, Gerry Rogers; granddaughter Kayla Miller, grandson Alex Miller; and daughter-in-law, Robin Miller.

He left behind his children and their families, son, Howard Miller and his wife Kim of Moscow and their children, Lacey Mason and her husband Tom and their daughters Alana and Hayden; Logan Miller and wife Kim; and Bailey Pinkham and husband Tyler and their daughter Maranda; son, Dwayne Miller and his wife Julie of Solon and their daughter Jade Miller; son, David Miller of Oakland and his children, Shawntyl Miller and her daughter, Autumn and Levi Miller and his son Bentley; daughter, Sandra Laweryson and husband Kenny of China and their children, Corey Miller and wife Casey and their son, Korbyn and daughter, Carley and Ben Spaulding; son, Wade Miller of Waterville; brothers, Ellery Witham Jr. of Embden and his sons Michael and Jothan and Terry Witham and wife Pam of Mechanic Falls and his children Zachary and Brooke; uncles, Dale Miller and wife Norma of Bingham, and Loren Miller and wife Pat of Bingham and their families; aunt, Lorraine Stewart and husband Wayne of Concord; and several more cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donnie will be sadly missed by all who loved him. At his own request, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers plant a tree anywhere that is special to you.

Guest Book