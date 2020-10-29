MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO – Frances Elizabeth (Colton) Vashon, 68, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, Miami Township, Ohio. She passed quietly in her sleep after a long illness.

Beloved wife of Robert Vashon; devoted mother of Ian Robert Vashon (fiancé, Sasha Dover) and Elizabeth Irene Vashon (husband, Steven Schmidt).

Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth (nee Pratt) and Francis “Red” Colton of Waterville; dear sister of the late Campbell Colton.

Mrs. Vashon graduated from Waterville High School in 1970. She earned her B.A. in journalism from the University of Maine in 1974 and completed her research for an M.A. in communication from Cornell University in 1978.

After moving to Cincinnati in 1978, Mrs. Vashon was a reporter and weekly columnist for the Press Community Newspapers, covering the local news for the Delhi Press and the Price Hills Press. She taught basic math at the Cincinnati Job Corp, and volunteered as a docent at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to

Hospice of Cincinnati,

ASPCA or any environmental activist group,

c/o the

Dennis George Funeral Home,

44 S. Miami Ave.,

Cleves, OH 45002

http://www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com

