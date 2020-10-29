FAIRFIELD – Heidi Belinda Provencher, 41, passed away Oct. 23, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1979 in Lewiston.

Heidi passed away from a lingering illness that she bravely fought for a long time, surrounded by her family at Klearview Manor in Fairfield, where she resided for many happy years. A home that is filled with so much love and care for the residents and their families.

Heidi was a miracle baby from God at birth. Heidi loved life and those around her, especially her Lord God. She always had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. Heidi was a devoted Catholic where she attended the Church of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville every Sunday.

She was most happy when she was active and on the go. She enjoyed swimming, taking walks, going to the movies, camping, skiing and traveling. Mostly, she was happiest being with her family and friends. Heidi graduated from Lawrence High School with honors, class of 2000. While attending school, she was in a play, in girl scouts and on the high school cheerleading squad as a helper. Until the Covid virus hit, she volunteered for Dr. Dunbar Dentistry and at the Corpus Christi Parish Church food pantry. She also attended Skills.

When she wasn’t volunteering, she spent time with friends. She has traveled with her parents to Lourdes, France and vacationed at Disney World twice with her mom and Klearview Manor friends.

Heidi leaves behind her mother Belinda Brandt-Samson of Hebron and partner, Richard Lapointe, her father, Peter Provencher of Lewiston his wife, Linda (Dionne); sister, Amanda Provencher of Lewiston, brother, Philip Provencher of Dixfield and his wife Ashley; and special niece, Emmalynn; maternal grandparents, Alvin and Betty Brandt, step-grandparents, Rene Dionne and Claudette Dionne.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparent, Maurice and Michelena Provencher; great-grandmothers, Sadie (Olivia) Nelson, Josephine Yurchuk and Lydia Provencher; aunts, uncles; cousins; Klearview staff and residences and many friends. Heidi loved you, all.

A graveside service will be held Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Center Hill Cemetery. 498-430 Center Minot Hill Rd – Minot (All are welcome to attend). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Church Mass Service will be private family only.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations, which will be used to help other residents enjoy special activities or supply much needed equipment, to

Klearview Manor

Hospitality

149 Skowhegan Rd.

Fairfield, ME 04739

