SKOWHEGAN – Jacklyn M. Woodman, 65, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 in Portland.

She was born March 28, 1955 in Boston, the daughter of Richard and Arlene (Muse) Clegg.

She was educated in Boston schools.

Jackie loved to play bingo with her mother, going to Hollywood Slots and she loved horses.

She is survived by her father, Richard Clegg of Skowhegan; her companion, Bobby McMillan of Boston; her aunt, Cathy Clegg of Skowhegan; her four cousins, Patty, Jason, Brian and Tiffany; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother, Arlene Clegg.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart and Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, where we ask that anyone attending please wear a mask and social distance as much as they can. A graveside service will be held on Friday Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

