PITTSFIELD/EAST BLUE HILL – Jean C. Kelley, 86, died peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.She was born on June 17, 1934 in Blue Hill, the daughter of the late Maurice “Cy” and Leatha (Owens) Cousins.She graduated from George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill and attended the University of Maine in Orono where she met her future husband, Lionel D. Kelley.In 1964 the family moved to Pittsfield where they participated in many activities including the Pinnacle Ski Club, Jaycees, politics and pony shows, always returning to East Blue Hill where they enjoyed time off boating and fishing at their camp. In 2019 Jean and family took a day trip on the schooner, Stephen Taber, which was owned by her father in the early 1960s.Jean received her associate’s degree in nursing from the University of Maine Augusta and a bachelor’s degree from University of Maine Farmington. She worked as an RN in home health care in Somerset and Hancock counties.She is survived by her children, Pamela of Arizona, Scot and wife Miako of Japan, Kathy and husband Milton of Pittsfield, and Andrew and wife Carla of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren, Chris Rogoski, Matthew Rogoski, Ashleigh Briggs, Ian Briggs, Geoffrey Briggs, Trevor Kelley, Trenton Kelley, and Rachael Kelley; seven great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Jaelyn, Tallin, Marlaina, Rose, Cameron, and Addison; sister-in-law, Earlene Kelley of Pennsylvania and Camden, brother-in-law, Greg Kelley and wife Sue of Texas and Lucerne; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and Chloe Gustin, her caregiver and special friend who understood and met her needs so well.Jean was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Lionel; her brother, John; her brother-in-law, Ralph Kelley; and mostly recently her special friend, Bev Newton.At Jean’s request, a graveside service will be held at the Seaside Cemetery in Blue Hill in 2021.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com. Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

