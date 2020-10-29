SKOWHEGAN – Shirley E. Neddo, 89, of Skowhegan, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family in Skowhegan.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1931 in Mercer, the daughter of Albert H. and Ellen (Pring) Cook.

Shirley graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1949.

She spent most of her life as a wife, mother and homemaker.

She had a strong belief system, and was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

She loved to sew and spent many hours teaching her family members how to sew as well. She enjoyed cleaning and fixing the older machines. She crafted many quilts for her family. Shirley liked to take gently used clothing and repurpose them into new items.

Shirley loved her family and looked forward to spending time with the family as well as her friends.

She is survived by her three daughters, Vickie Staples and her husband, Bruce of Skowhegan, Linda Neddo and her companion, John Brennan of Florida, and Susan Viles and her husband Ed of Skowhegan; her five grandchildren, Macie, Audrie, Pieter, Jodi and Tasha; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Earl Neddo; her sisters, Jessie Finnemore and Dorothy Brann and her brother, Buddy Cook.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. at the East Skowhegan Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses

20 Spruce St.,

Madison, ME 04950

