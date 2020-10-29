PALERMO – Mrs. Virginia L. (Kenerson) Cullivan, 97, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Mt. St. Joseph nursing home in Waterville following a brief illness. Virginia was born on Sept. 22, 1923 in Abington, Mass.

She was the daughter of Arthur and Pauline Kenerson.

Virginia was the loving wife of the late William H. Cullivan of Palermo.

Virginia and the family lived in Rockland, Mass. on their family farm until 1987. There, Virginia and family enjoyed raising a variety of livestock. In 1963 Mom and dad bought the Arthur Plummer farm in Palermo for the family summer home. Virginia took great joy in her gardens; she took pride in growing vegetables and beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed crafting, canning and reading. She loved her cat “Pumpkin”. Virginia always had an open door and always enjoyed cooking and visiting friends. Mom and Dad made Palermo their residence in 1987 and built a beautiful new home in 1993. After Dad’s passing (1997), Mom purchased her new Florida snowbird home in Hobe Sound, Fla. She enjoyed spending winters there tending her beautiful flowers and socializing with friends.

Virginia is survived by her loving children, Sandra Carl of Albion, Diana Cutting of Manomet, Mass., Gary Cullivan and wife Linda of Liberty, Edward Cullivan of Clinton, daughter- in-law Jean, of Vassalboro, William Cullivan and wife Marcia of Palermo; grandchildren, Paul Carl, Lisa Barney and husband Joseph, Dennis Cutting and wife Erin, Chris Cutting and wife Kara, Dale Cullivan and wife Charelle, Brad Cullivan, Lindsay Lizzotte and husband Jay, Adam Cullivan and wife Marguerite, Jesse Cullivan and wife Liz, Renee Anderson and husband Charles and Ryan Cullivan and wife Krystal; great-grandchildren, Abigayle, Kassandra, Chase, Kellen, Devon, Ethan, Dayson, Denver, Garrett, Acadia, Cheyenne, Tucker, Charlotte, Josie, Lucy, Saralynn, Keith, Kensleigh, Deaglan and Rhea. She is also survived by her five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, siblings and loving husband, Virginia is predeceased by her two sons-in-law, Paul Carl and Charles Cutting.

Virginia’s graveside service will be at Smith Cemetery on Level Hill Road in Palermo on Monday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Virginia’s memory may be to the

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351

or [email protected]

millsfoundation.org

Guest Book