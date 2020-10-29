We are blessed to have Chloe Maxmin as our candidate for Senate District 13 (all of Lincoln County except Dresden, plus Washington).
Chloe has been engaged in her community and concerned about her neighbors since she was a young girl growing up on her family farm in Nobleboro. That’s why she returned to Maine after college, so she could rejoin, repay, rejuvenate the place she loves. As representative of District 88 in the Legislature, she has shown us the kind of true public servant she is, respecting and listening to her constituents, responding to the needs of all, and always determined to grow resources and opportunities in each of the towns she serves.
Please join me in voting for and electing Chloe Maxmin to state Senate on (or before) Nov. 3. You’ll be glad you did.
Susan Stedman
Westport Island
