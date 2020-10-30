WALES — Adelle Surette had two goals to lead the Oak Hill field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Dirigo on Friday.

Julie Mooney also scored while Olivia Staggs had an assist on Surette’s second goal.

Kiara Levesque made five saves, while Natalie Moody had two saves for the Raiders.

Allie Dyke had eight saves for the Cougars.

HALL-DALE 3, LISBON 0: Three different players scored to lift the Bulldogs to the win in Farmingdale in their final game of the season.

Ava Corbin, Ellory Stewart and Kiley Rolfe scored for Hall-Dale (4-4), while Rolfe added an assist. Averi Baker had two helpers, and Kelsey Cormier made five saves.

Maria Levesque made five saves for the Greyhounds.

WINSLOW 4, LAWRENCE 3, 2 OT: Bodhi Littlefield scored with 35 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Black Raiders a win over the Bulldogs in Winslow on Thursday.

Littlefield finished with two goals and an assist. Alaina Lambert and Maddie Lower added goals for Winslow. Karlie Ramdell and and Josclyn Denis had assists for the Black Raiders.

Victoria Dunphy had two goals and an assist for Lawrence, while Emily Hersey added a goal. Emma Poulin had 11 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 2, MARANACOOK 1: Hayden Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to a victory over the Black Bears.

Mike Dolan and Cody Michaud each had assists for Monmouth. Maranacook nearly tied the game on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining, but the shot was turned away by goalkeeper Hunter Frost. Monmouth also received strong defensive play from backs Jacob Godbout, TJ Lewis, Mike Dolan and Blaine Paradis. Frost finished with 12 saves

Gabe Corey scored the lone goal for the Black Bears, with an assist from Tim Worster. Brayden St. Pierre had 12 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 5, WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 2: Grace Dwyer and Ella Delisle each scored a pair of goals as the Black Bears remained unbeaten in Readfield.

Monmouth took a 1-0 lead in the first half before Maranacook (8-0-2) scored five straight. Addie Watson also scored for the Black Bears, who scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the second half to build on a one-goal halftime advantage.

Mya Sirois and Lydia Roy each scored for the Mustangs (6-2-1).

MT. ABRAM 1, BUCKFIELD 0: Alice MacKay scored the lone goal to give the Roadrunners a win over the Bucks in Salem.

Mt. Abram outshot Buckfield by a 15-0 margin.

Ruby Cyr had seven saves for the Bucks.

