OAKLAND – Carol Ann (Dudley) Manson, 54, passed away peacefully with her boys by her side on Oct. 27, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born May 21, 1966 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the daughter of Larry Winston and Shirley Marie (Brasil) Dudley.

She attended Waterville Adult Education and graduated in 1994. On June 20, 1987, she married Clifton Manson at the Winslow Congregational Church.

Carol is survived by her husband of 26 years, Clifton Manson of Oakland; three sons, Larry Dudley of Crystal Beach, Fla., Chad Manson and wife Casandra of Fairfield, Michael Manson and partner Kristin Gauthier of Leadville, Colo.; brother, Ronnie Dudley and fiance Norma Allen, sister, Tammy Loder and husband Jeramy of Clinton; two grandsons, Logan and Austin Manson both of Fairfield; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She held a special place in her heart for Shanon Gilley, Nate Bellavance and her sister-in-law, Brenda Dudley, as well as many wonderful friends near and far.

Carol had a strong love for her family, she loved gathering her boys together and their friends, so much so that many of them lived with her a time or two. She cherished her time with her grandsons, she was very proud of them.

Carol held various jobs in her lifetime, her most treasured job was being a Mother and Mimi, she waitressed, she drove school bus for the Waterville school district for many years and also worked in the healthcare field doing home health.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Alfond Cancer Center as well as the doctors and nurses on 2West at Maine General in Augusta.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Oct. 31 at the United Steelworkers Union Hall, 577 Benton Ave., in Winslow.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Carol’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

