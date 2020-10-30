SOLON – Cecile Ann Shaffer, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at her home in Solon after a long illness.

Cecile was born in West Millbury, Mass. on Jan. 29, 1942. She was delivered by a family friend in which she was named after, Cecile Meacham. A daughter of James and Irene (Blanchett) McKeown Sr.

She was a strong willed person and the best mother and wife. She was married to the love of her life, Fred, for 61 years. Her interests were bowling, quilting, gardening, cooking and music. Her favorite games were Scrabble and Suduko. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She leaves behind her husband, Freddie Shaffer Sr.; her two daughters Tammy A. Merrill of Solon, Pamela L. Leonard of Norridgewock, one son, Freddie Shaffer Jr. of Solon; her five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas P. McKeown of Shapleigh, her four sisters, Shirley I. Lagerfeld and her husband Earl, of Millbury, Massachusetts, Irene S. Wellington and her husband William of Conn., Eleanor M. Daigle and her husband Rene of Whitinville, Mass. and Gail T. Lambert and her husband Fred of Milbury, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, James J. McKeown Jr. of Saint Cloud, Fla., Donald L. McKeown of Millbury, Mass. and Paul E. McKeown of Milbury, Mass.

There will be a graveside service at Evergreen cemetery on River Road in Solon on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Immediately following will be a gathering at John and Tammy Merrill’s home, 652 South Solon Rd., Solon, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to

Beacon Hospice.

America’s Foundation

3854 American Way Ste. A

Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

