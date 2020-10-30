HERMON – David B. Dillingham passed away after a brief illness, Oct. 14, 2020 at Northern Light Medical Center in Bangor. He was the third son of Erma and Bernard Dillingham.

He was a 1965 graduate of Skowhegan High School. He was varsity basketball and, baseball manager. He was named after his mother’s family doctor, Dr. David Sheenan. He was a fan of baseball, NFL football, and NASCAR. He liked Jim Palmer, and Cal Ripken of the Orioles. A big fan of Dan Marino and Peyton Manning. His favorite NASCAR driver was #48 Jimmie Johnson. He loved to tell dumb blonde jokes.

He was a former member of the Canaan and Bangor grange, and a former member of the Searsport lions club. He had made a home with Jean Trott on Coldbrook Road in Hermon for over 20 years. He loved to go to yard sales, flea markets, and auctions.

David is survived by two sisters, Maxine of Florida, Darlene of Skowhegan, and a brother Rexford of Skowhegan; five daughters, Natalie of Milo, Kim of Newport, Sarah, Crystal, and Belinda, all of Waterville; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no funeral services. There will be a graveside service at the East Cemetery on the Oak Pond Rd. in Skowhegan

Guest Book