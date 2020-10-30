HE VILLAGES, Fla. – George J. Caron, 91, of The Villages, Fla. died on Oct. 20, 2020. He was born in Sanford, Maine to George L. and Alice (Thibeault) Caron. He attended Brunswick High School, Brunswick, and, at age 17, enlisted in the Marines. He later graduated from watch repair school in Boston.

He managed Day’s Jewelry for many years, starting in Gardiner, Maine and then opening and managing the Augusta store. He later worked for and retired from the State of Maine.

He was a past member of Le Club Calumet. He enjoyed golf, collecting and repairing old watches and betting on the horses at Windsor Fair with Mel Wing.

He will be remembered most for his generosity and love for his children and grandchildren and for his devotion to Ching and Moxie, his Siamese cats.

He was predeceased by his son David Caron of Augusta.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Daurice (Sewall) Caron; daughters Sandra Perkins of Vassalboro and Deborah LaFlamme (John) of The Villages, Fla.; grandsons Jeff LaFlamme of Frisco, Texas and Chad Perkins of Vassalboro; granddaughters Sarah LaFlamme (Ali) of Oley, Pa. and Jennifer Livingstone (Abel) of Hampstead, N.H.; nephews Chris and Charles Sewall; great-grandsons Jacques and Philippe LaFlamme and great-granddaughters Anna and Elsie Livingstone.

Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in 2021.

