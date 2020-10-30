CHELSEA – Michael Shawn White, 47, of Chelsea passed away peacefully at his home from complications in connection with a brief battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Michael was born on Sept. 22, 1973, the son of Jean (McGlashing) White and Lewis White Jr.Michael had a passion for working on cars. In 1998 he opened Whites’s Auto in Chelsea. He ran his business for the following 20 years. He was a hard worker and lived to take care of his loved ones. His family never needed or wanted for anything. Michael also loved playing poker and hosted games at his home and made many friends that he held in high regard until his last day. He always had a quick witted joke to offer. He greatly enjoyed his trips to Foxwoods, taking long drives and going out to eat. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Jean White and his nephew Aaron White-Sevigny.Surviving are his father Lewis White Jr. of Augusta; sisters Jennifer Sevigny and her husband Roy of Windsor, Tina White of Litchfield, brother Kenny White of Augusta; son Shawn White of Augusta, daughter Samantha White of Chelsea, daughter Crystal White of Chelsea, Hailey Pepper of Monmouth; grandchildren Kristen White and Myles Cloutier of Chelsea; aunt Pam and Bob Lee of Oakland, uncle David and Maryanne White of Windsor, and his special aunt Cindy who was a second mom to him and his uncle Allen. Michael also leaves behind his love Wendy Phillis of Chelsea; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice for all of their care and support. There will be a memorial service at the American Legion Hall on Eastern Avenue in Augusta on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. It will be a potluck event.

