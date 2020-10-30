WATERVILLE – Until We Meet Again…Rosanna Marie Joseph, 71, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health, MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta. Rosanna was the daughter of Charles and Rose Marie Joseph in Waterville.

She graduated from Winslow High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine. She worked as a school teacher at St. John’s, Garand Street, and Winslow Junior High Schools until her retirement. During retirement, she volunteered at the Waterville Public Library.

Rosanna was a devote Catholic and an active member of Saint Joseph’s Maronite Church. She had a passion for teaching and a love for children.

Rosanna is predeceased by her father, Charles Joseph, her mother, Rose Marie Joseph; and her brother, Charles Joseph Jr.

She is survived by a sister, Janis Joseph McGhee; two nieces, Jessica and Ashley McGhee, two nephews, Bruce and Matt McGhee; several great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.

You will be missed by many, Auntie Nana

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

Waterville Public Library,

73 Elm St.,

Waterville, ME 04901 or

Saint Joseph’s Maronite Church,

3 Appleton St.

Waterville, ME 04901

