Two teenagers who fled a Westbrook facility were found safe this week, police said.

Dylan Collins, 15, and Isaiah Loring, 14, fled from a medical facility in Westbrook, police there said Wednesday.

Officers located one teenager the same day, said Capt. Steven Goldberg. The other teen was found in Lewiston on Thursday.

Both were reunited safely with their families.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
westbrook maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles