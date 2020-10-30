Maine added two more counties on Friday to its list of places where it recommends schools offer hybrid instruction, amid surging coronavirus case numbers.

The Department of Education designated Somerset and Washington counties “yellow” on Friday, meaning those counties have an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and hybrid instruction is recommended as a way of limiting the number of people in schools and classrooms at any one time. Waldo County, which received a yellow designation last week, remains yellow.

The changes come as Maine reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Friday, with 103 new infections recorded around the state. In the last 30 days there have been 128 cases reported among students and staff in Maine schools. The largest outbreak at a school so far has been at the Community Regional Charter School, which has reported 18 cases in Cornville and Skowhegan, though school officials said last week that everyone affected has recovered.

In Somerset County, both the new cases per capita and the positivity rate have risen, according to a news release from the DOE. In Washington County, the site of the Second Baptist Church outbreak, the new two-week population-adjusted case rate is four times higher than it was last week.

Waldo County continues to have Maine’s highest per county positivity rate at 3 percent and a new case rate of 17.4 percent. No outbreaks have been identified in Waldo or Washington county schools at this time.

