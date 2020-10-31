The Harold Alfond Foundation and the Finance Authority of Maine are seeking applications for student loan debt relief for Maine residents who are employed by a Maine-based business in the STEM-related fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 15. The Alfond Leaders program assists Maine employers in attracting and retaining talented STEM professionals by providing student loan debt relief of up to $60,000 per recipient, according to a news release from FAME.

The foundation recently invested $500 million in making Maine a great place to live, work and learn. The Alfond Leaders is just one more example of the foundation’s ongoing investment in the effort to attract and retain qualified STEM workers for Maine’s future.

An applicant must have a higher education degree or certificate, or be graduating by May 31, 2021, in order to apply during this current application collection period.

Applicants will be recruited from across the nation, and current Maine residents are eligible and encouraged to apply.

An Alfond Leaders Advisory Committee assists in the selection of applicants and recommends candidates.

Who is eligible? Maine residents or persons who will become Maine residents upon being hired by a Maine-based employer; a person employed, or who will be employed, by a Maine-based employer in a designated STEM occupation.

Applicants must have a higher education degree or certificate or be graduating by May 31, 2021 to apply in this current application cycle (Nov. 15 – March 15, 2021), and have outstanding student loan debt.

Candidates must submit an application, including a written essay, an official college transcript and resume, a statement of intent to live and work in Maine for six years; an employment certification by a Maine-based employer; and disclosure of the amount, source, and terms of the student loan indebtedness.

Those selected to become Alfond Leaders will receive debt reduction payments made on their behalf, paid in two disbursements after three and six years respectively, of qualifying employment.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit AlfondLeaders.org.

