I’m very excited to support Maureen AuCoin as the next mayor of Hallowell. I have seen how passionate Mo is about this city and its people. She is highly connected within the community and has a genuine interest in what each person has to say.
I have met few people as passionate about local politics and municipal government as Mo and am consistently impressed by her ability to get to know and make welcome each person she meets. Her background in housing will be very valuable for our community as housing is a huge issue that too often gets overlooked in politics, and her ties to the community also mean that she has many connections with people with varying experiences and skillsets.
Mo is also an incredibly kind, extremely intelligent and understanding person who goes out of her way for others and will do so for the city.
Mikayla Patel
Hallowell
