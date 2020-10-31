Rebecca Green will be a great addition to the Waterville City Council. She is smart, creative, conscientious and a good listener, and she has relevant experience as an educator, manager and grant writer. Her two children grew up in and graduated from the Waterville school system.

We are lucky that she is interested in serving. Please join me in voting for her for the Ward 4 Waterville City Council seat.

Beth Schiller

Waterville

