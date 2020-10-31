Rebecca Green will be a great addition to the Waterville City Council. She is smart, creative, conscientious and a good listener, and she has relevant experience as an educator, manager and grant writer. Her two children grew up in and graduated from the Waterville school system.
We are lucky that she is interested in serving. Please join me in voting for her for the Ward 4 Waterville City Council seat.
Beth Schiller
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: Is the oil industry facing an existential crisis?
-
Letters to the Editor
Madigan fights for your health care
-
Letters to the Editor
Maeghan Maloney: Yes, voting in Maine will be safe and easy
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch thoughtful, compassionate
-
Letters to the Editor
Green would be great on City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.