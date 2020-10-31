WALES — Gabby Chessie had two goals and an assist to lead Oak Hill past Telstar 12-0 in girls soccer action Saturday.
Lexie Finn add a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (7-1-1) while Madison Drew, Aubrey Bauer, Audrey Bauer, Audrey Dillman, Kenzie Parker, Paige Gonya, Anna Beach, Emily Dillman and Peighton Theriault had a goal apiece. Gonya and Audrey Dillman combined for seven saves.
Morgan Zetts stopped 16 shots for Telstar (1-2-0).
