I am voting for Chloe Maxmin because of her commitment to our community and her proven ability to bring us all together around our shared values.
As Mainers we have a deep desire to preserve our traditions, heritage, and everything we love about our home. We also worry for the future as more and more young families leave for cities. We want our children and grandchildren to stay and build lives here too.
We want our children to know the simple pleasures of Saturdays at the speedway, fresh lobster at the wharf, trail runs in fall, and the deep absorbing quiet of winter. We want them to chop wood and know their neighbors, to experience the unique combination of independence and interdependence that makes our community so strong.
If we’re going to build for the future we need young leaders like Chloe. Please vote for Chloe Maxmin for state Senate.
Canyon Woodward
Nobleboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Is the oil industry facing an existential crisis?
-
Letters to the Editor
Madigan fights for your health care
-
Letters to the Editor
Maeghan Maloney: Yes, voting in Maine will be safe and easy
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch thoughtful, compassionate
-
Letters to the Editor
Green would be great on City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.