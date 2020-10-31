I write in support of Chloe Maxmin for Senate District 13 because she will rise above party affiliation to represent the people of this district. I’ve known her since we were teenagers and she’s always impressed me by how seriously she listens.

Chloe is registered as a Democrat, but she chose to run for office because she felt unheard by the political system and she knows that this is something that countless Mainers feel regardless of party affiliation. Before casting a vote, Chloe consults with business leaders, nurses, farmers, teachers, parents and other community members who are a mixture of Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

I don’t agree with every vote she’s cast, but I appreciate that she is accessible, accountable and honest. If you’re still trying to make up your mind before Nov. 3, give her a call and see for yourself.

Henney Sullivan

Nobleboro

