No matter what political leanings you have, everyone wants their legislator to be not only a person of integrity, but responsible to her constituents, honest, and above all, a truly good person. Luckily for the residents of Manchester, Hallowell and West Gardiner, we’ve got her.

Charlotte Warren is running for reelection and there is no one we would rather have represent our interests and our community in the State House. Her enthusiasm, energy and dedication to the people of Maine as well as her savvy and ability to work with those of us with diverse (and sometimes quite opinionated!) constituents and colleagues, has earned her the respect of everyone she connects with, in her life as a small business owner as well as in her life as a lawmaker.

She is a leader. She is a forward thinker. And she listens.

Please join with us in reelecting Rep. Charlotte Warren.

Francia and Jed Davis

Manchester

Send questions/comments to the editors.