No matter what political leanings you have, everyone wants their legislator to be not only a person of integrity, but responsible to her constituents, honest, and above all, a truly good person. Luckily for the residents of Manchester, Hallowell and West Gardiner, we’ve got her.
Charlotte Warren is running for reelection and there is no one we would rather have represent our interests and our community in the State House. Her enthusiasm, energy and dedication to the people of Maine as well as her savvy and ability to work with those of us with diverse (and sometimes quite opinionated!) constituents and colleagues, has earned her the respect of everyone she connects with, in her life as a small business owner as well as in her life as a lawmaker.
She is a leader. She is a forward thinker. And she listens.
Please join with us in reelecting Rep. Charlotte Warren.
Francia and Jed Davis
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Is the oil industry facing an existential crisis?
-
Letters to the Editor
Madigan fights for your health care
-
Letters to the Editor
Maeghan Maloney: Yes, voting in Maine will be safe and easy
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch thoughtful, compassionate
-
Letters to the Editor
Green would be great on City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.