WINTHROP – Ann Marie DeBlois Lindholm died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn.

Ann was born Feb. 16, 1950 to John Deblois Sr. and Gerande (Poulin) DeBlois of Wayne.

Ann graduated from WHS in 1968 and from University of Maine at Augusta in 2016.

Ann was humble but proud of her achievements: her son, Nicholas, lengthy banking career, owner/operator of Maple Tree Inn B&B, partner in her husband’s antique business, professor’s assistant at University of Maine at Augusta, founder of Aspired Amputees & Caps for Chemo, volunteer and mentor at hospitals and on line, master gardener, notary, organizer for her class and family reunions.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; son, Nick Besson and wife, Sonya, of Riviera Nayarit, Mexico; brother, John DeBlois Jr. and wife, Donna, of Wayne; nieces Monica and Tena; stepchildren, Glenn and Kris Lindholm; and many relatives and countless friends.

No visiting hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Roberts Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Donations if desired to any of her favorite causes or just do something nice for someone you love!

