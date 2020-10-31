SIDNEY – Carleton E. Mitchell Jr. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, following a short illness, at Bella Point in Sidney.

He was born in North Vassalboro on May 28, 1937, the son of Carleton and Grace (Webber) Mitchell Sr.

Carleton is survived by his two sisters, Jeannette Leighton and her husband, David, and Rose Dubois and her husband, John; his aunt, Virginia Boudreau of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in

Carleton’s memory to

Bella Point,

P.O. Box 478,

Oakland, ME 04963.

