SKOWHEGAN – Daureen P. York, 78, passed away Oct. 19, 2020 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born July 7, 1942 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Roland A. and Pearl F. (Johnston) Corson.

She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School. She and her husband, Millard, lived in Skowhegan throughout their married life and Daureen was employed as a nurse’s aide in the health care field working in local nursing homes. She also worked for a time at the Skowhegan spinning mill.

Daureen is survived by her sister, Ruth Markee of Waterville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Millard F. York.

At Daureen’s request there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. Interment was at the South Side Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Daureen’s memory to a charity of their choice.

