SKOWHEGAN – Elton D. “Mickey” Powers passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Mickey was born on August 31, 1932 in Rangeley. He was the son of Elton D. and Dorothy (Gordon) Powers. Mickey was raised by Roderick and Agnes Brackett after the age of 9 months. He was educated in the Rangeley school system where he enjoyed playing basketball and theater. He was also a member of Co. D U.S. Army Reserve for nine years.

He began his 44-year banking career in September of 1950 at Rangeley Trust Co. He moved to Dover-Foxcroft in 1961 and worked at Piscataquis Savings Bank. He joined Skowhegan Savings Bank on March 31, 1964 and retired as president and CEO on Dec. 31, 1994.

Mickey enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to his camp at Dead River with his sons and life-long friends. He reluctantly loved traveling with his wife Jan and other family and friends around the world.

He was a member of the Federated Church of Skowhegan, life member of the Skowhegan Fair Association, Charter member of the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge, Somerset Lodge #34 A.F. and A.M., Kora Temple Shrine, past president Central Maine Shrine Club, past member Skowhegan Lions Club, board member and honorary hstorian of the Skowhegan Rotary Club (past treasurer for several decades), past president Bloomfield Academy, chairman of the board of directors Redington Memorial Home, past president Savings Association of Maine, past director Redington-Fairview General Hospital, and past director and vice chairman of SAD #54 board of directors.

Mickey and Janet (Somerville) were married on Sept. 28, 1968. They lived in Skowhegan.

He is survived by his six children, Sonja (Powers) Schmanska and her husband, David of Tenants Harbor, Dorothy (Powers) LaCasse and her husband, Barry of Skowhegan, Jonathan Powers and his significant other, Lisa of Skowhegan, Jeffery Powers and his wife, Pamela of Skowhegan, Matthew Powers of Skowhegan, Barbara (Powers) Goodman and her husband, Douglas of Hampton Falls, N.H.; also 14 grandchildren, Helki, Heather, Beth, Michael, Brittany, Jonathan, Nathaniel, Patrick, Mia, Jordan, Samuel, Janet, Mattea, and Grantt; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, David Powers, Philip Powers, Alan Powers, Sherry Powers Pedini, and Karen Powers.

He is predeceased by his wife Janet; sisters, Vanora Drake and Jaqueline Grant and brother, James Powers.

A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Those who wish may make donations to the

Morrison-Somerville Scholarship Fund

c/o the Federated Church,

P.O. Box 504,

Skowhegan, ME 04976.

