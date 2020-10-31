RENO, Nev. – Eugene Russell Burnham, 82, formerly of N. Monmouth, died Sept. 29, 2020 in Reno, Nev.

He was born in N. Monmouth on April 4, 1938, the son of Moncena and Myrtle (Lamson) Burnham.

A 1957 graduate of Monmouth Academy, Gene proudly served in the United States Army from June 10, 1960 until his honorable discharge May 21, 1962.

Throughout his career, “Geno”, as he was fondly known by to many of his friends and family, owned and operated boarding homes, namely Gilbert Manor and Gardiner Estates, both in Gardiner. He was also employed as a waiter in various restaurants over the years.

Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Reggie Burnham.

He is survived by two brothers, Ralph Burnham and his wife, Connie, of N. Monmouth and Richard Burnham of Monmouth, his sister, Grace Ridlon Burnham, of New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews whom all loved him.

Gene’s cremated remains will be laid to rest in a private family committal service with military honors at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com.

