During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are participating in and facilitating more virtual meetings. To support this shift in format, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has co-sponsored a new two-session series about building virtual facilitation skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, according to a news release from UMaine extension office in Orono.

The workshop, hosted by University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, will feature key facilitation concepts and how to apply them when working with groups virtually. Participants also can learn and practice specific virtual techniques for brainstorming, prioritizing, action planning and decision making. UMaine Extension, UNH Extension and Maine Sea Grant are co-sponsoring the workshop.

The fee to attend is $30; registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Register online with UNH Extension at learnforlife.unh.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristen Grant at 207-646-1555, ext. 115, or [email protected].

