On Nov. 3 (or very likely before), residents of Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner will vote. One of their decisions will be who represent us in the House of Representatives. I’ll be voting to reelect Charlotte Warren, and here’s why.
With complex issues from COVID-19 to racial justice, and Maine’s economy, I want a legislator who seeks out the best information and makes thoughtful decisions — and Charlotte always does.
With divisive politics as the order of the day, I want a representative who will work across the aisle to find common ground and problem-solve — and Charlotte has.
As a teacher, a social worker, a small businessperson, and an advocate for economic security for Maine’s working families, Charlotte Warren has demonstrated that she has the values and skills we need in the Maine House.
I hope you will join me in voting to send Charlotte Warren back to Augusta to represent us.
Janine Bonk
West Gardiner
-
