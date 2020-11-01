River Arts in Damariscotta announces a new exhibition of art selected by juror Nancy Glassman on view through Nov. 28 at 36 Elm St. A show that allows artists to present works that best exemplify their personal approach is titled “Artist’s Choice.” A response to the call to artists brought 137 artists submitting works and Glassman selected 90 works from 72 artists.

This show of artists’ own favorites creates a gallery of strongly individualistic works. New artists from all over Maine have brought works to Damariscotta as well as some of River Arts’ long-established artists. Examples of photography, painting, sculpture assemblage, collage and printmaking can be viewed in all styles from abstract to representational.

Glassman is painter and teacher with degrees from Sarah Lawrence College and the University of Pennsylvania. At the invitation of River Arts, Glassman is displaying one of her paintings in this show.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visit the gallery online at Riverartsme.org or on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call River Arts at 207-563-6868.

