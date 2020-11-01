One case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Yarmouth High School, forcing close contacts of the infected person to quarantine, administrators said Sunday night.

School officials did not say whether the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was a staff member or student.

The patient developed symptoms less than 48 hours after having been at school, which means that close contacts must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact. School officials planned to notify all known contacts on Sunday night, they said in an email to the community.

“If you do not receive a call, then your child was not one who had close contact with this individual,” Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said in the announcement.

Following guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Yarmouth High School will maintain its current schedule for all students and staff who are not affected by the case, Dolloff said.

